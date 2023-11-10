Win Hootie & The Blowfish Tickets During O-Town Showdown

Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish are bringing their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 26, 2024 and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (11/13-11/17) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 13th, 2023 - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Hootie & The Blowfish at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 26, 2024. ARV = $109.20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group