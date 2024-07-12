Win Gold Circle Passes to see Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman & More

K92.3 Country Thunder

Luke Combs will headline Country Thunder 2024 along with Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/12-7/14) for your shot at scoring a pair of three-day Gold Circle Standing Pass for access to an exclusive viewing area at the main stage!

You could see superstar Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th plus headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/12/24-7/14/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day Gold Circle Standing Room passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $700. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group