Win Gatorland Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Gatorland

Get ready for some family fun at “The Alligator Capital of the World®” – Gatorland!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (8/21-8/25) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win four tickets to Gatorland including the Stompin’ Gator Off Road Adventure!

There isn’t a better place to see alligators and crocodiles of all sizes, from babies, also known as grunts, to the 14-foot monsters that call our Breeding Marsh home. They even have the largest collection of extremely rare white leucistic alligators. But, Gatorland is more than just a gator park! Their free-flight aviary, petting zoo, one-of-a-kind animal shows, thrilling Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure ensure your day will be chock-full of fun, smiles and special memories!

To purchase tickets, click here.

K92.3 Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 21st, 2023 - August 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Admission for four to Gatorland including the Stompin’ Gator Off Road Adventure. ARV = $139.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group