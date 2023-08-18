Win Gatorland Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Gatorland

Get ready for some family fun at “The Alligator Capital of the World®” – Gatorland!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (8/21-8/25) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win four tickets to Gatorland including the Stompin’ Gator Off Road Adventure!

There isn’t a better place to see alligators and crocodiles of all sizes, from babies, also known as grunts, to the 14-foot monsters that call our Breeding Marsh home. They even have the largest collection of extremely rare white leucistic alligators. But, Gatorland is more than just a gator park! Their free-flight aviary, petting zoo, one-of-a-kind animal shows, thrilling Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure ensure your day will be chock-full of fun, smiles and special memories!

To purchase tickets, click here.

K92.3 Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 21st, 2023 - August 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Admission for four to Gatorland including the Stompin’ Gator Off Road Adventure. ARV = $139.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!