Slater The Gator is the official mascot of the Obie, Chloe & Slater morning show at Wild Florida and he wants to meet you!

Enter below (11/15-11/24) for your opportunity to win a four-pack of annual passes to Wild Florida! You can also listen to morning show with Obie, Chloe & Slater (11/20-11/22) between 9a-10a for another way to win.

Wild Florida is offering the Wildest Deal Ever! Experience a year full of adventure at the Drive-thru Safari Park and Gator Park for just $99 plus tax per person. This offer is only available from November 24 (Black Friday) through December 1! The guests can experience more than 150 animals roaming freely in our Drive-thru Safari Park and visit more than 200 exotic and native animals in our Gator Park.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 15th, 2023 - November 24th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four-pack of annual passes to Wild Florida. ARV = $396. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

