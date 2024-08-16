Win Floor Seats & Show Merch for ‘Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance’

Disney on Ice

You could ‘wish upon a star’ and win four tickets to take the family to Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance at the Kia Center on August 30th - September 1st. Complete the entry form below and share with us why you wish to win four tickets in floor seats for Disney on Ice, plus exclusive show merchandise! Your wish may come true for you and your family!

Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table at Disney On Ice and you’re on the guest list! Feel the electric atmosphere as they remix favorite Disney tunes into colorful worlds. Wish upon a star with Asha as she and Valentino save the Kingdom of Rosas from King Magnifico. Roar with delight as Simba, Timon and Pumbaa step into the spotlight. Groove to ocean beats with Ariel and friends, harmonize with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, and sway to the rhythm of the waves with Moana and Maui. And the party really goes off the charts when guest DJ Stitch takes control. Get ready to turn up the fun at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/16/24-8/26/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to three (3) winners inclusive of one grand prize winner upgrade. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Disney on Ice on 8/30 at 7:30p at Kia Center ARV = $100. Grand prize upgrade winner to receive four tickets in premium seats for Disney on Ice on 8/30 at 7:30p at Kia Center and show merchandise. ARV = $400. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group