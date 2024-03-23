Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Escape to Aquatica Orlando for a new wave of excitement! Discover why Aquatica Orlando is the #1 Outdoor Water Park in America!

Listen this week (3/25-3/29) at 9a & 5p for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Slide into an underwater world on the All-New Tassie’s Underwater Twist, Florida’s most immersive waterslide! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Visit Aquatica.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/25/24-3/29/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando and a parking pass. ARV = $449.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group