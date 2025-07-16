Win Eli Young Band Tickets During $1,000 Minute

Eli Young Band

Eli Young Band is performing live in concert at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Saturday, November 8th and you could win tickets to the show!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (7/21-7/25), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/21/25-7/25/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eli Young band at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 11/8/25. ARV = $113.78. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group