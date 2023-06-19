Win Dylan Scott Tickets With The O-Town Showdown

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott’s This Town’s Been Too Good To Us tour is coming to House of Blues on November 17th!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (6/20-6/23) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 20th, 2023 - June 23rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. You can also enter the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Dylan Scott at House of Blues in Orlando on November 17, 2023. ARV = $55. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

