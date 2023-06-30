Win Dierks Bentley Tickets With The O-Town Showdown

dierks bentley

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Gravel & Gold Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th with special guests Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (7/5-7/7) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 5th, 2023 - July 7th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Dierks Bentley on July 14th, 2023 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $97. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

