Win Daytona Boat Show Tickets

The 2025 Daytona Boat Show, to be held Sept. 26-28 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center, promises to be a spectacular event for boating enthusiasts and families. With more than 70 manufacturers in one location, the show offers a unique opportunity to discover the latest innovations in boating and enjoy a host of fun activities for all ages. With free admission for children 12 and under, this event will provide unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Enter below and answer trivia questions for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Daytona Boat Show for a day of family fun! Plus, qualify for the grand prize $100 gift card to Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/8/25-9/23/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the 2025 Daytona Boat Show 9/26-9/28 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Grand Prize: $100 gift card to Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

