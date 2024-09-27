Win County Thunder Gold Circle passes all weekend long

K92.3 Country Thunder

It’s almost here! Country Thunder 2024 will be roaring into Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on October 18th - 20th, 2024 with headliners Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi! The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/27-9/29) and enter them below for your shot at scoring a pair of three-day Gold Circle Standing Passes for access to an exclusive viewing area at the main stage!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/27/24-9/29/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day Gold Circle Standing Room passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $700. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

