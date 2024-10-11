Win Country Thunder tickets with Slater at Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee

Country Thunder

Join Slater and the K Crew on Wednesday, October 16th for your opportunity to win tickets to Country Thunder! Swing by Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola counties!

You could be headed to Osceola Heritage Park for free on October 18th-20th to see Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and more live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 12:20p, 12:40p and 1p. See you there!

Miller’s Ale House is located at 3151 Vineland Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746.

