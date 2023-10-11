Win Country Thunder Tickets With Slater at Goodwill in Orlando

Country Thunder Ticket Stop - Goodwill

K92.3 artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more will performing at Country Thunder 2023 October 20-22 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee brought to you by Attorney Dan Newlin! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Swing by Goodwill Industries of Central Florida in Orlando on Sunday, October 15th from 2p-3p for your chance to win a pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder 2023 courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida! Slater will draw a winner every 30 minutes at 2:30p & 3p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Plus, donations are encouraged! See you there!

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is located at 7390 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

©2023 Cox Media Group