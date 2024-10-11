Win Country Thunder tickets with Chloe at Miller’s Ale House in Orlando

Country Thunder

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Sunday, October 13th for your opportunity to win tickets to Country Thunder! Swing by Miller’s Ale House in Orlando from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola counties!

You could be headed to Osceola Heritage Park for free on October 18th-20th to see Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and more live in concert. Chloe will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 12:20p, 12:40p and 1p. See you there!

Miller’s Ale House is located at 5573 Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32819.

Basket Brigade

