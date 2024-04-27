Win Country Thunder Tickets Weekdays With Melissa

Country Thunder

Country Thunder is coming back to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th-20th!

Join K92.3 for headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen! Plus, stay tuned for a BIG announcement as we’ll reveal the final headliner in coming weeks. Get ready to experience the magic of Country Thunder like never before!

Listen with Melissa this week (4/29-5/3) at 4p for your shot to score a pair of 3-day tickets to Country Thunder!

Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/24-5/3/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller for a chance to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $450. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





