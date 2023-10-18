Win Country Thunder Tickets at the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Kissimmee

Country Thunder Ticket Stop - U.S. Army

K92.3 artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more will performing at Country Thunder 2023 October 20-22 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee brought to you by Attorney Dan Newlin! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Swing by the US. Army Recruiting Station in Kissimmee on Friday, October 20th from 12p-1p for your chance to win a pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder 2023 courtesy of the U.S. Army! The K Crew will pick a winner at 1p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Station is located at 1327 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

