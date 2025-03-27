Win Concert Tickets for Dylan Marlowe & Conner Smith + Passes to Meet Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Marlowe & Conner Smith

Did Obie & Slater just become best friends?

You could score two tickets for you and your best friend to see Dylan Marlowe and Conner Smith in concert for the “Did We Just Become Best Friends Tour?” coming to the House of Blues on Thursday, April 3rd. Plus, two loge passes for seating in the balcony, a $50 House of Blues gift card and two backstage passes to meet Dylan Marlowe!

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for your opportunity to win the ultimate night out for you and your bestie from K92.3! Please make sure to include with your entry:

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with the name of your best friend that you would take to the show.

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

NO PURCH. NEC. 3/27/25–3/30/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

