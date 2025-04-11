Win Chase Rice Tickets

Chase Rice

K92.3 wants to give you tickets to see Chase Rice in concert. He’s coming to Cocoa Riverfront Park on April 25th, 2025, and you could win your way into the show!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (4/14-4/18), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Chase Rice at Cocoa Riverfront Park on April 25th! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On-air: 4/14/25-4/18/25. Online: 12/10/24-4/23/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above 12/10/24-4/23/25 or get the call to play $1,000 Minute 4/14/25-4/18/25. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Chase Rice Live on 4/25/25 at Cocoa Riverfront Park. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group