You Could Win Front Row Tickets for Chase Rice + Hotel Stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Chase Rice takes the stage at the Peabody Auditorium on November 22nd, 2025, and we’ve got your chance to win tickets!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (10/6-10/10), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically score a pair of tickets to see Chase Rice in concert. Plus, you’ll qualify for the grand prize upgrade to the front row along with a free stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach for the night of the concert.

To purchase Chase Rice tickets, click here.

Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute is sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/6/25-10/10/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller. Four (4) winners will each receive a pair of tickets to see Chase Rice at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach on 11/22/25. One (1) grand prize upgrade winner will receive two tickets in the front row seat for Chase Rice at Peabody Auditorium on 11/22/25 and a one-night hotel stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach on 11/22/25. Odds vary. Secondary Prize: two tickets to see Chase Rice at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on 11/22/25. ARV = $162. Grand prize upgrade: two front row tickets to see Chase Rice at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on 11/22/25 and hotel accommodations at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach on 11/22/25. ARV = $400 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

