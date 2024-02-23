Win Central Florida Fair Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Central Florida Fair

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 112th year February 29th - March 10th! Enjoy rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions, competitive exhibits and so much more! Celebrate the community and make lifelong memories with your family and friends.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (2/26-3/1) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets and ride bands!

Make sure to come join Slater and the K Crew on Monday, March 4th at the Central Florida Fair from 5:30p-7:30p with a live performance by Hannah Dasher.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/26/24-3/1/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four-pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair happening 2/29/24-3/10/24. ARV = $460. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

