Win a CAMP K92.3 Getaway to See Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert Live at Hard Rock Stadium

CAMP K92.3 Morgan & Miranda

CAMP K92.3 presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando wants to send you and a guest to see Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert in concert at Hard Rock Stadium!

Listen weekdays at 9a & 3p for your chance to qualify for the grand prize getaway with a $50 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern. You can enjoy the new chef-driven menu selections on the spring/summer menu with fresh flavors, house-made touches and unbeatable value.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to qualify for the grand prize, and you could score the ultimate summer getaway that includes two tickets to see Morgan Wallen & Miranda Lambert in concert on July 11th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, 2-night hotel stay and a $250 Visa gift card!

Trip provided by Big Loud Records.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/16/25–7/3/25 (excl. 6/19/25). Open to legal res. of FL of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9293, and be designated caller. Finalist odds vary; Max. Grand Prize odds: 1:26. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

