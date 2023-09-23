Win Bo Bice Tickets

Modern-day southern rock singer and American Idol star Bo Bice is coming to the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden October 13th-15th!

Enter below (9/23-10/1) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

With his powerful and soulful vocals, Bo captivates the audience, delivering a high-energy performance filled with heart-pounding rock anthems and soul-stirring ballads. Backed by a tight-knit band, their synergy is undeniable, creating an unforgettable show that leaves fans exhilarated and wanting more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/23/23-10/1/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Bo Bice at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden (day and time of performance is at the discretion of the event promotor). ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

