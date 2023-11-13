Win Ashley McBryde Tickets

Ashley McBryde

JUST ANNOUNCED! Ashley McBryde is coming to House of Blues on April 4th and Jay has your way in!

Listen this week (11/13-11/17) at 11a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/17 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 13th, 2023 - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Ashley McBryde at House of Blues in Orlando on April 4, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

