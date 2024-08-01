Win All Star Jam with Chloe at Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Friday, August 9th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando from 4p-6p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucket Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Chloe will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 4:20p, 4:40p, 5p, 5:20p, 5:40p & 6p. See you there!

Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC is located at 11500 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817.

To purchase tickets, click here.

