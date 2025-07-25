Win All Star Jam tickets with Slater at EZ Liquor in Sanford

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Bangtail Whiskey

Join Slater and the K Crew on Sunday, August 10th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3’s All Star Jam! Swing by EZ Liquor in Sanford from 3p-4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Bangtail Whiskey!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 17th to see Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills, and Chad Brock live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 3:30p & 4p.

EZ Liquor is located at 4101 FL-46, Sanford, FL 32771.

To purchase K92.3 All Star Jam tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group