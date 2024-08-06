Win All Star Jam tickets with Slater at Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC

Join Slater and the K Crew on Saturday, August 17th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando from 10a-12p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 10:20a, 10:40a, 11a, 11:20a, 11:40a & 12p. See you there!

Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC is located at 11500 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817.

To purchase tickets, click here.

