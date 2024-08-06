Win All Star Jam tickets with Slater at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Garden

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Bangtail Whiskey

Join Slater and the K Crew on Friday, August 16th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Garden from 6p-7p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Bangtail Whiskey!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 6:30p & 7p. Must be present to win. See you there!

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is located at 4110 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

To purchase tickets, click here.

