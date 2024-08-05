Win All Star Jam tickets with Slater at 4 Rivers near UCF

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - RoofClaim

Join Slater and the K Crew on Thursday, August 15th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by 4 Rivers Smokehouse near UCF from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of RoofClaim.com!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. Must be present to win. See you there!

4 Rivers Smokehouse is located at 11764 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817.

To purchase tickets, click here.

