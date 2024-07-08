Win All Star Jam Tickets With Obie at Fence Outlet in Oviedo

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Fence Outlet

Join Obie and the K Crew on Thursday, July 18th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Fence Outlet in Oviedo from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucket Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Obie will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. Must be present to win. See you there!

Fence Outlet is located at 1724 W Broadway St STE 100, Oviedo, FL 32765.

To purchase tickets, click here.

