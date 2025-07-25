Win All Star Jam tickets with Obie at Decision Tactical in Sanford

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Decision Tactical

Join Obie and the K Crew on Saturday, August 2nd for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3’s All Star Jam! Swing by Decision Tactical in Sanford from 2p-3p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 17th to see Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills, and Chad Brock live in concert. Obie will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 2:30p & 3p.

Decision Tactical is located at 430 Towne Center Cir Suite A, Sanford, FL 32771.

