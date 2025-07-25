Win All Star Jam tickets with Melissa at Fence Outlet in Daytona

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Fence Outlet

Join Melissa and the K Crew on Wednesday, August 6th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3’s All Star Jam! Swing by Fence Outlet in Daytona from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 17th to see Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills, and Chad Brock live in concert. Melissa will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p.

Fence Outlet is located at 1725 S Nova Rd, South Daytona, FL 32119.

To purchase K92.3 All Star Jam tickets, click here.

