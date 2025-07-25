Win All Star Jam tickets with Melissa at Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC

Join Melissa and the K Crew on Sunday, August 3rd and August 10th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3’s All Star Jam! Swing by Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando from 12p-2p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 17th to see Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray, Raelynn, Mark Wills, and Chad Brock live in concert. Melissa will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p, 1p, 1:30p, & 2p.

Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC is located at 11500 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817.

To purchase K92.3 All Star Jam tickets, click here.

