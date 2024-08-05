Win All Star Jam tickets with Chloe at Pet Alliance in Sanford

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Stanley Steemer of Central Florida

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Monday, August 12th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in Sanford from 3p-4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Stanley Steemer of Central Florida!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 3:30p & 4p. See you there!

Plus, adopt a pet in need of a fur-ever home and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida will cover the adoption fee during the event. Pet Alliance is located at 2800 County Home Rd, Sanford, FL 32773.

To purchase tickets, click here.

