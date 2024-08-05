Win All Star Jam tickets with Chloe at Lukas Nursery in Oviedo

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Lukas Nursery

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Wednesday, August 14th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Lukas Nursery in Oviedo from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. Chloe will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. See you there!

Lukas Nursery is located at 1909 Slavia Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765.

To purchase tickets, click here.

