Win All Star Jam tickets with Chloe at Ace Hardware near UCF

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Saturday, August 7th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Ace Hardware near UCF from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of RoofClaim.com!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. Must be present to win. See you there!

Ace Hardware is located at 3755 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765.

To purchase tickets, click here.

