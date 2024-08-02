Win All Star Jam tickets at Social House in Orlando

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - The Social House

Join the K Crew on Friday, August 9th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Social House from 9p-10p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 9:30p & 10p. See you there!

Social House is located at 435 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828.

To purchase tickets, click here.

