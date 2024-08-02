Win All Star Jam tickets at Oviedo Park Pub

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Oviedo Park Pub

Join the K Crew on Thursday, August 8th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Oviedo Park Pub from 7p-8p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 7:30p & 8p. See you there!

Oviedo Park Pub is located at 888 City Walk Lane, Oviedo, FL 32765.

To purchase tickets, click here.

