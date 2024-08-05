Win All Star Jam tickets at Devaney’s Sports Pub in Winter Park

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Dano's Tequila

Join the K Crew on Wednesday, August 7th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Devaney’s Sports Pub in Winter Park from 8p-10p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Dano’s Tequila!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on August 18th to see Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every hour at 9p & 10p. See you there!

Devaney’s Sports Pub is located at 7660 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792.

To purchase tickets, click here.

