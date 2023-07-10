Win All Star Jam Tickets 5 Times A Day

K92.3

Your favorite country artists will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

This week, you could score a pair of tickets to join K Nation at the show! Listen weekdays (7/10-7/14) at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p to be one of the first to win a pair of tickets to the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win two tickets!

Pre-sale starts at 8am on Monday, July 10th for tickets to the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com. Click here for details.

Be the first to know the amazing line-up for the show by joining us at Ole Red for K92.3′s Reveal Party on Thursday, July 13th! Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/10/23-7/14/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to WWKA on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary. Up to 25 winners. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 9/11/23 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

