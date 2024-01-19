Win a $75 Splitsville Gift Certificate During The O-Town Showdown

You could win a $75 gift certificate to Splitsville Luxury Lanes! Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (1/22-1/26) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win!

Right in the middle of all the Disney Springs fun, could be the highlight of your visit – 50,000 square feet of bowling, billiards, bars and live entertainment. Bring your crew or book a private party to dine, dance, drink and bowl!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/22/24-1/26/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $75 Splitsville Luxury Lanes gift certificate. ARV = $75. Restrictions man apply and noted on gift certificate. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

