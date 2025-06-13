Win a $75 Homecomin’ Kitchen Gift Certificate With Obie, Chloe, and Slater

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

You could win a $75 gift certificate to Homecomin’ Kitchen weekday mornings with Obie, Chloe, and Slater!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (6/16-6/20), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a $75 Homecomin’ Kitchen gift certificate!

Homecomin’ is a Walt Disney World restaurant paying homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine. So come over, sip a handcrafted moonshine cocktail on our back porch and enjoy the bubbling springs backdrop.

*There will be no contest on Thursday, June 19th in observance of Juneteenth federal holiday.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

