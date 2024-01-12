Win a $50 Homecomin’ Kitchen Gift Certificate During The O-Town Showdown

K92.3 Morning Show

You could win a $50 gift certificate to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (1/16-1/19) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win!

Homecomin’ is a Walt Disney World restaurant paying homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine. So come over, sip a handcrafted moonshine cocktail on our back porch and enjoy the bubbling springs backdrop.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/16/23-1/19/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: $50 Homecomin’ Kitchen gift certificate. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

