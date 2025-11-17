Win 3-Day Tortuga Passes This Week with Obie, Chloe, & Slater

Tortuga Music Festival

Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney will headline the Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in 2026! Plus, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch and many more will take the stage on April 10th - 12th, 2026.

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (11/17–11/21) at 9 a.m. for your shot to score a pair of three-day GA passes! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/17/25-11/21/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two GA 3-day passes to the Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on 4/10/26-4/12/26.ARV = $670. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

