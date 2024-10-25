Win 3-day passes to Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is back on April 4th - 6th, 2025 at Ft. Lauderdale Beach featuring over 40 different artists including Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Luke Combs and many more!

Enter below (10/25-11/17) for your shot to score a pair of 3-day passes to Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival!

Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is more than music, it’s also about coming together as a community to support ocean conservation! A portion of every ticket sold will go to Rock the Ocean, a foundation that focuses on 5 core areas: Sharks, Sea Turtles, Marine Mammals, Coral Reefs, Marine Habitats.

Passes go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10am at TortugaMusicFestival.com.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/25/24-11/17/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day tickets to Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival at Ft. Lauderdale Beach April 4-6, 2025. ARV = $670. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!