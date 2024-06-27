Win 3-Day Passes to the Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival + Jelly Roll Tickets

Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival

The 2nd Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival is coming to the Orange County Convention Center July 12th-14th, 2024, and we have your chance to win a pair of 3-day passes and tickets to see Jelly Roll live!

Check out Slater getting Jelly Roll inspired ‘tattoos’ from Jelly Roll himself! Then, complete the entry form below and tell us who you think is flexing their tattoos the best, Slater or Jelly Roll? (We love you Slater but the answer is pretty obvious!)

You could score a pair of 3-day passes to the 2nd Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival and two tickets to see Jelly Roll at the Kia Center on September 17th!

Get tattooed by 500 of the world’s best tattoo artists, see live human suspension, side show acts and more! To purchase tickets, click here.

Slater & Jelly Roll

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/27/24-7/9/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: pair of 3-day passes to Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival at the Orange County Convention Center July 12th-14th, 2024 and two tickets to see Jelly Roll at the Kia Center on September 17, 2024. ARV = $211. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

