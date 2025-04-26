Win 3-Day Passes to Country Thunder With Obie, Chloe & Slater

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

Country Thunder 2025 is heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa May 2nd - 4th with headliners Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll! The lineup also includes Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Dillon Carmichael, Chayce Beckham, and more.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (4/28-5/2), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of 3-day GA passes to Country Thunder!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/28/25-5/2/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute 4/28/25-5/2/25. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa May 2nd - 4th. ARV = $655. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

