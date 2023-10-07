Win 3-Day Country Thunder Tickets Courtesy of the U.S. Army

Country Thunder

K92.3 artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more will performing at Country Thunder 2023 October 20-22 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee brought to you by Attorney Dan Newlin! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Enter below (10/7-10/15) for your opportunity to win a pair of three-day tickets to Country Thunder courtesy of the U.S. Army!

To purchase tickets, click here.
     
     
     
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 7th, 2023 - October 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Two three-day GA tickets to Country Thunder in Kissimmee on October 20-22, 2023. ARV = $550. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

