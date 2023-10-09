Win 3-Day Country Thunder Platinum Experience Tickets Courtesy of Uni – A Product of E-pass!

Country Thunder

K92.3 artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more will performing at Country Thunder 2023 October 20-22 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee brought to you by Attorney Dan Newlin! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Enter below (10/9-10/15) for your opportunity to win a pair of three-day Platinum Experience tickets to Country Thunder courtesy of Uni – a product of E-pass!

Jim Beam’s Platinum Experience includes:

  • Access to an exclusive viewing area at the Main Stage, featuring a lounge with cover from the elements, a full-service bar with beer, wine and upgraded cocktails available for purchase, and luxury restroom trailers.
  • A souvenir laminate.
  • Complimentary weekend reserved parking.
  • Admission to the full event, Friday, October 20th to Sunday, October 22nd and access to the campgrounds. *Only those fans with full event admission are permitted to enter the campgrounds. A campsite must be purchased separately.
  • Jim Beam’s Platinum Experience is all ages, but fans must be 21+ to purchase alcoholic beverages.

To purchase tickets, click here.
     
     
     
US ARMY

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 9th, 2023 - October 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Two three-day Platinum Experience tickets to Country Thunder in Kissimmee on October 20-22, 2023. ARV = $1,200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

    

