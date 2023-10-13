Win 3-Day Country Thunder Gold Circle Tickets Courtesy of Uni – A Product Of E-PASS!


Uni - a product of E-PASS wants to send you to Country Thunder! You could see artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more in concert October 20th-22st, 2023 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Enter below (10/13-10/18) for your opportunity to win a pair of three-day Gold Circle passes for an exclusive standing-only viewing area of the main stage all three days of the festival courtesy of Uni - a product of E-PASS!

We hope to you see you at Country Thunder sponsored by Attorney Dan Newlin.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 13th, 2023 - October 18th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Two three-day Gold Circle Passes to Country Thunder in Kissimmee on October 20-22, 2023. ARV = $700. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

