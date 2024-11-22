Win a $250 Macy’s Gift Card Weekday Mornings

Macy’s has handpicked the very best gifts for everyone on your list, and you could win a $250 Macy’s gift card for holiday shopping.

COPY

Find the perfect gift effortlessly with Macy’s Holiday Gift Guide! From timeless classics to trending must-haves, Macy’s makes your holiday shopping easy with handpicked items for every age, taste, and budget. Whether you’re shopping for luxury items or stocking stuffers, Macy’s makes it easy to stay within budget while spreading holiday cheer.

Discover gifts for the whole family, festive decorations, and everything you need to host the perfect holiday gathering. Shop fashion, beauty, home, and tech—all in one place!

Use Macy’s buy online, pick up in-store, or delivery options to ensure your gifts arrive just in time.

Happy Holidays from K92.3!

UPDATE RULES.........NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/29/24-12/20/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $500 Macy’s gift card. ARV = $500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group